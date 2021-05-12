Thursday Forecast: A little bit of warmin’...could lead to a little bit of stormin’...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Daytime temperatures are expected to increase a bit over the next few days...but so will dew point levels and precipitation chances...

A parade of upper-level impulses will dominate our weather pattern over the next seven days...and while all-day rains are not likely...”periodic” shower-and-thunderstorm chances will be included in the forecasts each day. Widespread severe weather does NOT appear to be a significant threat at this point...but it is mid-May so some severe thunderstorm activity will be possible at times. This pattern looks to get “stuck” in our area...possibly thru the end of next week...so keep the umbrella handy and try to remember how important precipitation is in this part of the country.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness and not quite as chilly...with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly-to-mostly cloudy and a little warmer....with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s-to-around 70°. South-southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 25 mph possible at times.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mainly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows 45-to-50°. South winds of 5 to 15 mph...with gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning...and then again Friday night. Highs in the upper 60s-to-low 70s. South-southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 25 mph possible.

