Advertisement

Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say

By WSVN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested and accused of impersonating a high school student to apparently gain more followers on social media.

Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a skateboard and a painting while dressed like students to blend in at American Senior High School.

Francisquini nodded her head as the prosecutor spoke. Her public defender said, “Ma’am, stop doing that.”

“It says here she was trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The arrest report states the student impersonator recorded herself handing out flyers at the school then promoted her Instagram page.

“She was like, I think recording some stuff in there, some crazy stuff, and then she had like the devil’s mask and everything,” said an unidentified student.

She also featured the “devil’s mask” on her social media.

Francisquini managed to escape school security, but that night detectives tracked her down at her North Miami Beach home.

“I legit have, I don’t know how many cops outside, right now, at my house,” she said in a video posted as an Instagram story.

The judge ordered her to stay away from the campus. Her charges include trespassing and interfering with a school.

He lawyer advised her in court, “If someone shoves a camera in your face, just don’t talk about this.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the matter is under review.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
One killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln health officials discuss when mask mandate may end
Garth Brooks coming to Memorial Stadium
Ex-school board member facing charges shows up at meeting
Isaac R. Johnson
LPD: Man arrested with meth, marijuana and tomahawk in car

Latest News

Police say the 9-month-old infant was already walking and somehow managed to climb into the...
‘Hero’ boy, 6, saves baby brother from drowning in fish tank
Investigators say the 9-month-old boy somehow managed to climb into the filled fish tank,...
Baby falls in fish tank; brother, 6, saves him from drowning
The Biden administration says it wants to see major progress on infrastructure legislation by...
Congressional leaders meet with Biden on infrastructure
One aircraft was nearly ripped in half, and the pilot of the other was forced to deploy a...
Official: 'Amazing' that no one injured after planes collide midair
Samantha Raahauge, a single mother from California, punched a man in the face after she caught...
Mother punches, chases would-be car thief down sidewalk