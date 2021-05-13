COVID-19 vaccine now available in Lincoln for 12-15-year-olds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Wednesday it will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12 through 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday approved expanding vaccine eligibility to include 12- through 15-year-olds. The CDC recommendation follows authorization on Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to use Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.

”COVID-19 vaccine benefits people in every age group, including those ages 12 through 15, by providing protection against the virus, preventing illness, and saving lives. It helps slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our community.”

LLCHD has opened appointments at upcoming clinics to the 12- through 15-year-old age group. Parents and guardians can schedule online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-8006.

Upcoming clinics include:

Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Monday May 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

Tuesday, May 18, “F” Street Community Center

Thursday, May 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Friday, May 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

Check COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov for availability and additional vaccination opportunities.

All minor children 18 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving vaccine. Other vaccines should not be given two weeks before or two weeks after receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.