Friday Forecast: Rain chances early and late in the day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Trying to “time” the best precipitation chances with a northwest flow aloft can be a bit of a fool’s errand for meteorologists...but our daily rain chances over the next week also include many dry hours as well...

A series of disturbances will continue to rotate through the region as an upper-level trough of low pressure heads our way from the western US. A frontal boundary is also expected to stall near the Nebraska-Kansas border...with impulses riding along this boundary and producing periods of showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. The exact location of the aforementioned front will have a significant impact on who sees the best chance for more widespread rain...as well as the heavier rainfall totals. With that being said...we expect that each day through the weekend will also include dry periods. Temperatures for both highs and lows should range close-to-average for the rest of the week and through the weekend...with highs 65-to-75°...and lows 45-to-55° across 10-11 Country. The severe weather threat through the weekend looks marginal at this time...and more likely to occur in western and central Nebraska than in the Lincoln area...but we will keep an eye on it and keep you updated if things change.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the evening...then becoming mainly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the low 50s. Southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph...gusts to 25 or 30 mph at times.

FRIDAY: A continued 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with a 20% chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. Southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning...and again in the late-afternoon and evening. East winds of 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the lower 70s.

