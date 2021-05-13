Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Newly obtained Capitol riot video shows attack on officer

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(CNN) - More than four months later, new insights are being made public in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Newly obtained body camera footage shows the moment D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone was attacked by the pro-Trump mob. He is still dealing with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

Fanone was part of a group of officers defending the west side of the Capitol.

His body camera video, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows his perspective of the mob forcing its way into the building, a terror he described last month.

“You know, what I saw in the tunnel, it was the most brutal combat imaginable,” Fanone said. “It was like, I mean, nothing I had ever seen outside of the movies.”

The rioters pushed Fanone into the crowd, where he says he was hit by pipes and batons and even shocked with a Taser multiple times.

He says he was knocked unconscious during the assault and suffered a heart attack and a concussion.

The video shows people’s calls and moves to protect him from others in the mob as well. Fanone sent this message to them one week after the riot:

“A lot of people have asked me, you know my thoughts on the individuals in the crowd that, you know, that helped me or try to offer some assistance,” he said. “And I think kind of the conclusion I’ve come to is like, you know, ‘Thank you. But f--- you for being there.’”

