Huskers return home for series vs. Northwestern

Following a 3-1 trip to Piscataway, N.J., for pod play against Rutgers and Indiana the Nebraska baseball team (23-11) returns home this weekend for a three-game series against the Northwestern Wildcats (12-16).

The series opener is set for 6:30 PM (CT) on Friday night at Hawks Field. The teams then meet at 2 PM on Saturday and the game will be broadcast statewide on NET. Sunday’s finale is scheduled for Noon.

The Huskers enter the weekend 0.5 game back of Indiana (23-10) for first place in the Big Ten, with the Hoosiers visiting Michigan this weekend for a three-game series. The Wolverines sit third in the league with a 23-12 record, 1.0 game out of first place and 0.5 game behind Nebraska for second place.

Nebraska is 6-4 at Hawks Field this season and its only series loss this year came at home when it was swept by Rutgers two weeks ago. The Huskers and Wildcats last met for a series in Lincoln in 2016 and Nebraska took 2-of-3.After a pause in team activities for the past two weekends, Northwestern returns to the diamond. The Wildcats had to cancel their past seven games due to COVID-19 precautions. Two weeks ago Northwestern was scheduled to host Michigan and Illinois for pod play and last weekend the Wildcats were slated to visit Purdue. Northwestern last played on Monday, April 26, and fell 12-9 at Iowa. The Wildcats have lost their last five games and are 12-16 on the year after starting 7-3 over their first 10 games. Northwestern is 10-12 away from Evanston, including a 2-5 record in road contests.The Wildcats remains the nation’s top home run hitting squad with 1.93 home runs per game. Junior Shawn Goosenberg leads the way with a .358 batting average, 11 home runs and a 1.125 OPS.

All three games this weekend will be carried on BTN+, an online streaming service through the Big Ten Network. Saturday’s game will be carried statewide on NET.Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Learfield/IMG College Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.