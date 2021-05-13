LPD: ATM door ripped open, money stolen by suspects

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where suspects ripped open the door of an ATM and stole money.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of an ATM alarm at Pinnacle Bank, near Sun Valley Boulevard and W O Street in Lincoln.

LPD said responding officers discovered that someone had pried open the ATM, removed its cash drawers and stolen an unknown amount of money.

According to police, they also found a stolen vehicle, a 2004 Ford F-350, in the parking lot of Lakeview Elementary, roughly a mile away, that may have been used in the theft.

LPD said the vehicle was stolen between 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the suspects used a vehicle and ropes or chains to pry off front of the ATM to get access to the cash.

Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

