Advertisement

LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified the driver killed in a crash involving a dump truck and SUV near 70th and Cornhusker on Wednesday.

LPD said the driver of the 2014 Ford Flex has been identified as 24-year-old David J. McClain. Police said his mother, 44-year-old Kristie L. Jones, was in the front passenger seat.

Police said Jones was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

According to police, the Ford Flex collided with a Mack dump truck, which was loaded with aggregate materials weighing approximately 95,000 pounds.

Investigators said according to witnesses, the driver of the Mack truck was westbound on Cornhusker Highway, approaching North 70th Street, on a green traffic light. LPD said the Ford Flex was southbound on North 70th Street, approaching Cornhusker Highway, on a red traffic light.

LPD said the driver of the Mack truck, a 48-year-old man, and multiple witnesses, said that the driver of the Ford Flex ran the red light and pulled out in front of the Mack truck.

According to police, it’s not clear if the Ford Flex intended to go straight or turn right in front of the Mack truck.

LPD said McClain was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol as factor.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
One killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
Garth Brooks coming to Memorial Stadium
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Scammers target Nebraska DMV customers

Latest News

Nurses reflect on past year
New nurses reflect on past year, career choice
The biggest one will be a new driveway for Park Middle School, which will connect to 6th street...
Residents voice concerns on changes being made to Lincoln’s Cooper Park
Residents voice concerns on changes being made to Lincoln's Cooper Park
Vaccinations are beginning for adolescents now that the CDC has recommended its use in those 12...
Pharmacies start vaccinating teens and tweens who are excited to get back to a normal social life
In Season Farm teaches kids farming just feet from their classroom.
Skyview Learning Academy students now get hands-on farming experience