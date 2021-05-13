Nebraska Congressmen react to removal of Liz Cheney from GOP leadership position

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - U.S. House Republicans Wednesday voted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position in the House Republican conference. She was removed because of her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Local4 reached out to each of Nebraska’s three Republican congressmen to ask how they voted. None revealed how he voted during a voice vote held in a closed meeting.

While Third District Representative Adrian Smith and Second District Representative Don Bacon did not reveal how they voted, each released a statement about the matter.

Third District Representative Adrian Smith:

“The process to replace Representative Cheney as Conference Chair began by voice vote today. Moving forward, Congressman Smith hopes Congress can get back to the larger issues facing our nation like reopening the economy and connecting workers with jobs.”

Second District Representative Don Bacon:

“I respect Rep. Cheney and defend her right as a Congresswoman to speak her mind. Right now, I believe the House GOP strategy must be forward thinking, instead of continually re-litigating the past. We should be united on messaging and vision, and that is the role of the House Conference Chair. We should be focused on the massive federal spending and proposed tax increases, protecting Israel and our allies, securing our borders, reopening our economy and the terrible far left agenda Speaker Pelosi is ramming through the House on party line votes. I will continue to serve Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district without compromising my beliefs and policies that I promised to our constituents.”

First District Representative Jeff Fortenberry did not respond to Local4′s request, but did give this statement to the Lincoln Journal-Star which Local4 is using with permission:

“For many of us who are friends with Liz Cheney and have stood by her, the ongoing re-litigation of the past has become a problematic distraction from our obligation to working people, who are proud of America, who want effective government, but who are struggling to get ahead.”

