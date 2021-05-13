Pharmacies start vaccinating teens and tweens who are excited to get back to a normal social life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After doing remote learning and seeing few friends for a year during the pandemic, Jen Jorges’ teen daughters are ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They are thrilled and couldn’t be more excited,” Jorges said. “They’ve counted out their four weeks until being fully vaccinated, they’ve started making plans with friends, reaching out to them to make sure they get it.”

Jorges said it’s the key to getting back to a more normal life.

“We know it’s incredibly effective and incredibly safe,” Jorges said.

Not only are her children excited to get the vaccine, pharmacies are excited to give it.

One of the pharmacies that started offering it to this age group Thursday is Kohll’s RX, at 27th and Vine Streets.

“We are really looking forward to getting this age group vaccinated,” Pharmacist Bryce Walker said. “It gets us one step closer to getting everyone vaccinated.

Kohll’s RX is taking walk-in and scheduled appoints, just like HyVee, CVS, Walmart and Sam’s Club. Walgreens is also offering the Pfizer vaccine in Lincoln but you’re asked to schedule an appointment online.

Christina Gayman with Hyvee said she doesn’t anticipate parents will have any trouble getting kids signed up.

“We’ve finally reached a point where supply is in great shape,” Gayman said. “It’s caught up and in some places surpassed demand so we are at a really good spot to start vaccinating this group.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is also holding several vaccine clinics over the next week. Those appointments have to be scheduled in advance.

Those involved said this rollout couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Kids are getting ready to participate in activities this summer or be around other kids so this is a great option,” Gayman said.

Jorges agrees, saying she would have been happy to see her kids vaccinated by the start of the next school year.

“So to have that feeling that we’ll have a sense of normalcy for all of them for most, if not all of the summer, is really great news,” Jorges said.

HOW TO GET A VACCINE:

To get a COVID-19 vaccine through the Lincoln-Lancaster County health department go to the city’s website, or call 402-441-8006. The city’s next clinics are:

- Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena

- Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena

- Monday May 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

- Tuesday, May 18, “F” Street Community Center

- Thursday, May 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena

- Friday, May 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacy, you can either walk into their locations at 14th and Superior or 70th and O or visit the website to schedule online.

Walgreens is offering COVID-19 vaccines at all of it’s Lincoln locations. They do not accept walk-ins. You’ll need to schedule an appointment online.

HyVee is offering the vaccine at all of it’s Lincoln locations. You can walk-in or register for an appointment online.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are also offering walk-in vaccines at all locations, though you can schedule an appointment online.

Kohll’s RX, at 27th and Vine in Lincoln, is also accepting walk-ins and online registration.

