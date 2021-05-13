Skyview Learning Academy students now get hands-on farming experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Skyview Learning Academy has classrooms, a playground, and now a fully-functioning mini farm where students get to work growing produce.

Students’ outdoor lessons on the relocated In Season Farm are all about getting down and dirty while learning about the ins and outs of farming.

“They understand how much water, how much humidity, just how to grow them,” said Michele Ray, the owner. “They have learned so much but they’re having so much fun with their friends they don’t realize they’re learning.”

Ray’s family purchased the farm about a year ago.

She said it made much more sense to relocate the produce on-site to the school, instead of busing students about 10 minutes away.

“It was really good timing because we were wanting to incorporate more nature and farming and agriculture into our school,” Ray said. “We just added our high school program two years ago so this allows for a work-study program for our kids.”

Students at all different grade levels get a chance to work.

Students spend their time seeding, watering, tending, and ultimately harvesting whatever is in season at the moment.

Right now, the students are working on micro greens and carrots.

“It’s less school work and more of activities,” said Steely Fair, a 7th grader. “We can cut micro greens, just play a bit more outside.”

Students are also learning about more than just produce.

The acreage now boasts animals like cows and chickens that students have a hand in taking care of as well.

Those animals also often enjoy the leftovers, for a minimal waste operation.

“I like when we’re done cutting the micro greens because I get to throw them in the chicken coop and then I eat the extras,” said Bryn Fair, a 6th grader.

The students are now selling their products at farmers’ markets over the weekend in both Lincoln and Omaha.

