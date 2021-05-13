State Soccer: Highlights and Scores (Wednesday, May 12)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Soccer Tournament continued at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday, which featured the Girls Class A Bracket.

Scores

Gretna 4, Kearney 1. Nebraska signee Sarah Weber broke the single-season scoring record with a 3-goal game. Weber helped the Dragons advance to the Class A Semifinals.

Lincoln East 6, Papillion-La Vista South 4. The Spartans scored 5 second-half goals, including a pair by sophomore forward Kayma Carpenter, to advance to the Class A semifinals. Haley Peterson also had two goals for Lincoln East (16-1).

SIX-GOAL SPARTANS!



Lincoln East turns up the offense in a 6-4 victory at the Girls State Soccer Tournament. All six goals came over a 41-minute span.@LEGirlsSoccer @CarpenterKayma @HaleyPe17400044 pic.twitter.com/he4YiJI6Cl — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 12, 2021

Millard North 1, Lincoln Southwest 0 (Shootout). The top-seeded Silver Hawks were stunned in the State Quarterfinals, ending LSW’s run at a perfect season. Lincoln Southwest and Millard North played to a scoreless tie through regulation and a 20-minute overtime. The Mustangs won the match in penalty kicks, 3-2. Lincoln Southwest ends its season with a 15-1 record.

Omaha Marian 1, North Platte 0. Olivia Heinert scored the game’s lone goal in overtime for Omaha Marian. Abby Orr recorded 21 saves for North Platte.

