State Soccer: Highlights and Scores (Wednesday, May 12)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Soccer Tournament continued at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday, which featured the Girls Class A Bracket.

Scores

Gretna 4, Kearney 1. Nebraska signee Sarah Weber broke the single-season scoring record with a 3-goal game. Weber helped the Dragons advance to the Class A Semifinals.

Lincoln East 6, Papillion-La Vista South 4. The Spartans scored 5 second-half goals, including a pair by sophomore forward Kayma Carpenter, to advance to the Class A semifinals. Haley Peterson also had two goals for Lincoln East (16-1).

Millard North 1, Lincoln Southwest 0 (Shootout). The top-seeded Silver Hawks were stunned in the State Quarterfinals, ending LSW’s run at a perfect season. Lincoln Southwest and Millard North played to a scoreless tie through regulation and a 20-minute overtime. The Mustangs won the match in penalty kicks, 3-2. Lincoln Southwest ends its season with a 15-1 record.

Omaha Marian 1, North Platte 0. Olivia Heinert scored the game’s lone goal in overtime for Omaha Marian. Abby Orr recorded 21 saves for North Platte.

