Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: ATM door ripped open, money stolen by suspects
Another inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Correctional Center
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten standings.
Huskers reclaim conference lead following 12-2 win over Northwestern
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
NSP investigating Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting
Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April
Nebraska drops opener at Northwestern
Cheyenne Ackman grew up in Nehawka about 40 miles east of Lincoln on a farm. She played...
Nebraska woman competing with USA All-Star tackle football team in Costa Rica