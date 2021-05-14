Advertisement

Fremont man suspected of abducting boy in custody in Missouri

Fremont Police were looking for Pedro Juarez, also known as Thomas Juarez, late Thursday, May...
Fremont Police were looking for Pedro Juarez, also known as Thomas Juarez, late Thursday, May 13, 2021, in connection with the abduction of a 6-year-old boy believed to be his son.(Fremont Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police on Thursday night were looking for a man in connection with the abduction of a 6-year-old boy believed to be his son, but reported Friday morning that both had been located in Missouri.

Police said the boy was abducted at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a home in the 400 block of West Sixth Street and that they were looking for Pedro Juarez, also known as Thomas Juarez, who did not live at the residence but was believed to be the boy’s father.

Friday morning, FPD said in a release that Juarez, 38, was in custody in Boonville, Mo., located about 100 miles east of Kansas City, and that the boy had been found safe. Police said the pair had been spotted at a truck stop in Boonville.

Charges were pending Friday as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, arrangements were being made to have the boy returned to Nebraska, the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677.

