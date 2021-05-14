Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As more spring-like weather returns to the Capital City, more events are happening outside. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Spring Parade of Homes

Every spring, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes the Parade of Homes for the public. The Parade of Homes offers potential homebuyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. Please visit their website for a list of safety guidelines and an online Parade of Homes Guidebook.

Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Capitol View Winery Presents Michael Rye

This is a night you won’t want to miss because Michael Rye is going to be playing at Capitol View Winery. You might remember him from this past fall when he joined Justin Kane on stage with his guitar at Capitol View Winery and back in January where he put on a show with his unique guitar and fun sound!

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

First Ever St. John’s Knights of Columbus Car Show

This Saturday is the First Annual St. John’s Knights of Columbus Car Show. Come with family and friends for some food, live music and of course cool cars! There will be something for everyone!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Free, $10 car registration

More info: HERE

2021 NSAA State Baseball Tournament

The first round of Class A, NSAA 2021 State Baseball begins this weekend. Come out and watch some of the state’s best high school baseball players in action. Let’s show these young athletes lots of support. The tournament will continue next week at Haymarket Park.

Saturday 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Tickets: $7

More info: HERE

Dynasty Combat Sports Presents Spring Brawl

Nebraska’s largest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) producer, Dynasty Combat Sports, presents its 91st MMA event in the Annual Spring Brawl cage fighting event at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The card features several “returns,” up-and-comers and new talent on the Nebraska MMA scene. The main event will feature top unsigned bantamweight and Lincoln representative Dwight Joseph in what could be his last fight before he gets a call to the big league. Joseph is to face off with Hastings’ Nate Morrow as they scrap in what could be the fight of the night.

Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Tickets start at $25 in advance

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.