Lincoln East senior medically disqualified from Air Force Academy, still wants to serve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A life-changing injury ended her passion of serving in the Air Force, but Beth Guevara, a senior at Lincoln East High School, has set her sights on a different kind of future, that still includes service.

Guevara has been on the Lincoln East varsity soccer team her entire high school career, and this year was her best chance of winning a state title.

On April 3, 2021 Guevara tore her ACL, and was medically disqualified from the Air Force Academy.

“As soon as I tore it, I thought my future was over,” Guevara said. “I just wanted to be a part of that, and now I’m sidelined. I’m still sort-of a part of that, but it’s not the same as being out on the field playing.”

Despite these challenges, her future wasn’t over. She persevered despite the adversity.

Emily Mathews, Lincoln East’s head soccer coach, credits Guevara’s hard work to keep moving forward.

“She was like, I’m going to take this head on and figure out another path,” said Mathews, who called Guevara an inspiration to the entire team.

At an awards ceremony for Lincoln East seniors, Guevara was awarded a full scholarship to Northern Iowa, where she’ll continue to play soccer and join the ROTC program.

“With soccer I’ve always been on a team, and I really like the team environment, and that’s basically what the military is,” Guevara said. “Just one big team working for one goal, and I want that to be my career.”

Guevara was recently taken off crutches and is expected to make a full recovery. She does plan to attend Northern Iowa this fall.

Despite a few setbacks, she said she’ll continue working toward what has always been most important to her, serving her country.

“I think the injury just helped me find a different path where I could thrive, help others and make a difference,” Guevara said.

