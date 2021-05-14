Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest man with stolen gun and suspended license

Lars A Craig mugshot
Lars A Craig mugshot(Lincoln Police Dept.)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man for driving with a suspended license and having stolen items in his vehicle.

Early Friday morning, Lincoln Police officers saw 32-year-old Lars A. Craig driving near Fremont Street and Touzalin Avenue.

LPD said Craig was driving with a suspended license. Officers contacted Craig near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue.

Because he was driving under suspension, officers towed his vehicle.

During a search of the 2006 Honda Odyssey, officer located 32.6 grams of marijuana and a Rock Island Armor M1911 .45 handgun. The handgun had been stolen out of Beatrice.

Officers cited and lodged Craig for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Driving Under Suspension.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: ATM door ripped open, money stolen by suspects
Another inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Correctional Center
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten standings.
Huskers reclaim conference lead following 12-2 win over Northwestern
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
NSP investigating Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting
Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April
Nebraska drops opener at Northwestern
Cheyenne Ackman grew up in Nehawka about 40 miles east of Lincoln on a farm. She played...
Nebraska woman competing with USA All-Star tackle football team in Costa Rica