Lincoln Police arrest man with stolen gun and suspended license

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man for driving with a suspended license and having stolen items in his vehicle.

Early Friday morning, Lincoln Police officers saw 32-year-old Lars A. Craig driving near Fremont Street and Touzalin Avenue.

LPD said Craig was driving with a suspended license. Officers contacted Craig near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue.

Because he was driving under suspension, officers towed his vehicle.

During a search of the 2006 Honda Odyssey, officer located 32.6 grams of marijuana and a Rock Island Armor M1911 .45 handgun. The handgun had been stolen out of Beatrice.

Officers cited and lodged Craig for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Driving Under Suspension.

