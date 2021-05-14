LPD: Stranger digging through trash sexually assaults woman in her home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man for sexual assault.

Lincoln Police said a woman saw a man digging through a dumpster as she was taking out her trash near 18th and M Streets Thursday morning.

Officers said the man, identified as 44-year-old Eduardo B. Flores, knocked on her door and asked if he could change clothes in her apartment.

The victim let Flores in, and he began making sexual comments. She then started to record the conversation.

LPD says the victim explained that Flores forcibly sexually assaulted her and then left.

Using the recorded audio and description of Flores, officers located Flores near 25th and D Streets.

Flores attempted to run from officers, but they were eventually able to take him into custody.

He was cited and lodged for 1st Degree Sexual Assault and Failure to Comply with the Lawful Order of a Police Officer.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.