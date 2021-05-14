Nebraska settles lawsuit over false Medicaid claims by Omaha provider

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Petersen announced Thursday his office had settled with an Omaha mental health provider concerning false claims for reimbursement by Nebraska Medicaid and its contractors, according to a news release.

Kathleen Wiley of Omaha and her business, Kathy Wiley LLC, submitted 1,201 claims to Medicaid between Sept. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2018, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office. Medicaid paid Wiley $109,274.37 for the services, but the state said Wiley couldn’t prove the services were provided.

The office sued Wiley for violating the Nebraska False Medicaid Claims Act, which allowed the state to recover triple the amount it had paid to Wiley. Wiley settled the lawsuit by paying $200,000 to the state.

