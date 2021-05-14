Advertisement

Nebraska settles lawsuit over false Medicaid claims by Omaha provider

((Source: Raycom Media))
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Petersen announced Thursday his office had settled with an Omaha mental health provider concerning false claims for reimbursement by Nebraska Medicaid and its contractors, according to a news release.

Kathleen Wiley of Omaha and her business, Kathy Wiley LLC, submitted 1,201 claims to Medicaid between Sept. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2018, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office. Medicaid paid Wiley $109,274.37 for the services, but the state said Wiley couldn’t prove the services were provided.

The office sued Wiley for violating the Nebraska False Medicaid Claims Act, which allowed the state to recover triple the amount it had paid to Wiley. Wiley settled the lawsuit by paying $200,000 to the state.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: ATM door ripped open, money stolen by suspects
Another inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Correctional Center
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten standings.
Huskers reclaim conference lead following 12-2 win over Northwestern
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
NSP investigating Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting
Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April
Nebraska drops opener at Northwestern
Cheyenne Ackman grew up in Nehawka about 40 miles east of Lincoln on a farm. She played...
Nebraska woman competing with USA All-Star tackle football team in Costa Rica