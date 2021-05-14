Advertisement

Nebraska woman competing with USA All-Star tackle football team in Costa Rica

By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska native is in Costa Rica right now playing for a USA All-Star Team, and the sport she’s playing may surprise you.

Cheyenne Ackman grew up in Nehawka about 40 miles east of Lincoln on a farm. She played multiple sports and she and her dad watched the Chicago Bears play. That’s where her love for tackle football grew and inspired her to play it.

Ackman is now 3,000 miles away in Costa Rica hosting Football camps and prepping for a bowl game Saturday afternoon. She’s a member of the American Football Events USA All-Stars.

They strive for community outreach and spreading awareness of women’s football. Ackman is 25-years-old and has been playing tackle football for the Omaha’s women’s team the past couple of years. She’s never played with the AFE team and is the only Midwest player on the team.

“Super excited because it’s a very rare opportunity for the women to go play football,” said Ackman. “This is our first game in this bowl that we’re playing in, and we’re playing in the Tropic Bowl, and it’s normally the guys that are playing in it, but there was so much love for the girls when they went to Honduras last year.”

The pandemic made for interesting practices. They have a playbook to study and have been doing meetings on Zoom calls. They also get two practices before the bowl game.

