Advertisement

New nurses reflect on past year, career choice

Nurses reflect on past year
Nurses reflect on past year(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The CDC is relaxing precautions for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but for those working on the front lines, the fight is not over yet.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s intensive care unit has been a hub for treating COVID-19 patients for the past year and for nurses new and old, a place where learning and adapting are constant.

“Keeping an open mind and being able to change with these new theories and the new treatments that come out is what I would have told myself a year ago,” said Jacob Steiner. “If I could have, it’s something I’ve really relied on and something that’s really helped me grow in the past year.”

Steiner was a CNA for six years before becoming an RN. Starting in the ICU nine months ago, during the peak of hospitalizations in Lincoln.

“Having basically a completely full ICU at all times,” Steiner said. “Constantly having a full amount of patients shook me a little bit but it really helped solidify the fact that I’m proud of being a nurse; I’m happy with my choice.”

During shift change, Steiner often swaps out with Kyleigh Heger. This is her third year working in the building and her first as an employee in the ICU.

“Coming in and just being a new nurse, you were learning so many things but it was all just adapted to COVID,” Heger said.

Heger said that community support has been felt throughout her unit and the hospital for the past year.

With everything from yard signs, dropped off meals, and family gratitude expressed long after patients left her care.

“Especially the really sick ones that we didn’t know if they were going to pull through or not,” Heger said. “All of those stories and all of that recognition from those families is pretty much what keeps us going.”

This week is Nurse Appreciation Week and both Heger and Steiner said they’re enjoying the extra boost.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
One killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
Garth Brooks coming to Memorial Stadium
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Scammers target Nebraska DMV customers

Latest News

The biggest one will be a new driveway for Park Middle School, which will connect to 6th street...
Residents voice concerns on changes being made to Lincoln’s Cooper Park
Residents voice concerns on changes being made to Lincoln's Cooper Park
Vaccinations are beginning for adolescents now that the CDC has recommended its use in those 12...
Pharmacies start vaccinating teens and tweens who are excited to get back to a normal social life
In Season Farm teaches kids farming just feet from their classroom.
Skyview Learning Academy students now get hands-on farming experience