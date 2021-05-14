Residents at the Lexington Assisted Living Center thank those who got vaccinated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Residents at a Lincoln nursing home are celebrating in a big way, now that nearly all of their residents and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19. Residents at the Lexington Assisted Living Center were finally able to come out of their COVID-19 lockdown and on Tuesday. They took the time to thank those who made that possible.

Staff and residents who live at the Lexington at 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard stood outside, holding signs thanking nurses and anyone who had gotten vaccinated for helping their facility get back to normal after a very long and lonely year for residents. They said right now 99.9% of residents and 90% of staff are vaccinated.

“Listening to all the cars honk, watching the residents clap and dance and just smiling from ear to ear it’s been wonderful, just wonderful,” said Beth Dyer, Lexington Assisted Living.

Dyer said now residents are able to eat in the dining room with their peers instead of alone. They can resume a lot of the activities at the facility and have visits with loved ones. They said the residents are starting to be happy again after concerns that the precautions would do just as much damage as the virus could.

The staff want to thank the community and residents for getting vaccinated, and especially thank RelyCare, the pharmacy they worked with in January.

