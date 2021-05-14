Saturday Forecast: More rain chances with more seasonal temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On and off rain chances are expected to headline the forecast as we head over the next few days as the upper level pattern will continue to throw little pieces of energy into the area which will provide us occasional chances for showers and t’storms. Temperatures over the next few days look to be fairly seasonal and mainly in the 70s.

For Friday evening and Friday night, we’re expecting showers and t’storms to the west to slide through the area with one of those pieces of energy. Severe storms will be possible across parts of southwestern Nebraska into south central Nebraska where there is a marginal and slight risk for severe storms from the SPC. The main threats for Friday night would likely be large hail and damaging winds as well as some locally heavy rain.

Strong to severe storms will be possible across parts of western, southwestern, and into south central Nebraska through Friday night. (KOLN)

Severe storms for Lincoln and southeastern aren’t expected, but we can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder late Friday and through the overnight hours. Another weak disturbance will slide through the area on Saturday, giving us a chance for a few more scattered showers or thunderstorms. The best chances for rain on Saturday should stay well to our south along a stalled out surface boundary, but we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day on Saturday with the occasional shower or t’storm.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible Friday night into the overnight hours and early Saturday morning. On Saturday, look for variable clouds with some isolated showers and storms possible. (KOLN)

Sunday will likely bring a better chance for some more widespread rain to the area as several upper level disturbances are forecast to slide through the area. Through much of next week we’ll continue to see these pieces of energy come our way along with an upper level low that is forecast to swing through the region. This should bring in more opportunities for more widespread rain through the middle of the week next week. By the end of next week, the forecast trends indicate that an upper level ridge will begin to build into the area, bringing warmer temperatures to the forecast.

An active weather pattern will remain in place over the next week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures should be fairly seasonal, ranging from the upper 60s to upper 70s. (KOLN)

Low temperatures into Saturday morning should remain fairly seasonal, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s for most of the area.

Temperatures should be comfortably in the upper 40s to low 50s into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday look to be pretty close to average, with highs ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s for most of the state.

Temperatures should be a bit warmer on Saturday with highs mainly in the low to mid 70s across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures cool back a few degrees for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.