Huskers reclaim conference lead following 12-2 win over Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten standings. The Huskers reclaimed the conference lead following a dominant 12-2 win over Northwestern on Friday.

Griffin Everitt led the Huskers with a 3-hit performance that included a booming 7th-inning home run. Everitt, a Lincoln Southeast graduate, finished the game with 4 RBI.

Left-handed pitcher Cade Povich picked up his fifth win of the season for the Huskers (24-11). Povich tossed 7 shutout innings, while allowing just 2 hits.

Nebraska plays Northwestern again on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

