Kids 12-15 showed up to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to get COVID-19 vaccines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Now that kids 12 to 15 can receive their COVID-19 vaccines, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health department got the ball rolling Friday, holding a vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Many people showing up to the clinic were kids in this age group joined by their parents and guardians.

Health Director Pat Lopez described kids getting vaccinated as “role models,” and said they’re examples of how the city continues moving in the right direction during this pandemic. Several families came to get vaccinated together.

“We walked in, and I started seeing kids walk out, knowing that they had just been vaccinated,” said parent Dr. Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst.

Hundreds of kids 12 to 15 showed up to Pinnacle Bank Arena to get their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Teenager Owen Blake received his COVID-19 vaccine Friday and told 10/11, “I’m hoping more people like me will get vaccinated.”

His mom, who also happens to be a doctor said watching her son get his shot goes down as one of the most exciting nights of her life.

“Maybe you can go on vacations this summer. Yeah, you probably can have sleepovers because your friends have had vaccines already,” said parent Dr. Rachel Blake.

The Blakes made it a family affair, as Leah, Owen’s sister, also rolled up her sleeve. She told 10/11 her reason why was because, “I dance, and if I got COVID, it would potentially stop me from doing what I love to do.”

Teenager Josie Jones stepped up to get her dose as well. Her mother said she wanted her daughter to get the vaccine not only for herself but for those around her.

“Their teachers, their parents, their grandparents, their siblings, their classmates who might be medically fragile or can’t get vaccinated themselves or it might not work as well for them,” said Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst.

Other parents said they felt the same, like Reverend Brandee Mimitzraiem whose son was vaccinated Wednesday. “Getting vaccinated for the sake of the community is what I needed for him and wanted him to understand and to stress to him,” said Rev. Mimitzraiem.

Director Pat Lopez told 10/11 spots to get these teens vaccinated filled up quickly. She said 67% of Lancaster County has received their first dose and 56% are now fully vaccinated.

