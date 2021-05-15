Local children create products for an entrepreneur event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To get kids in the spirit of possibly being business owners, Acton Academy Lincoln asked its students to come up with their own products and sell them to paying customers. Over 30 entrepreneurs showed up ranging from ages 5 to 15 selling items they made themselves.

Items include things like custom greeting cards, handmade t-shirts and home-baked goods. Kids were able to sell the products at different prices.

The organizer, Zach Harsin, said these events give kids real-world skills they will be able to use for the rest of their lives.

Harsin said, “It’s very important for us at Acton Academy Lincoln that children own their learning. They own their education and so that is what we’re doing here. They’re getting real-life skills.

Mayah Kasaty, one of the entrepreneurs today, said, “I like that I get to do it myself and my parents aren’t telling me to do this or telling me to do that.”

There’s also a little competition in store. The person who sells the most products will get to go on the radio letting listeners know what their product is all about.

