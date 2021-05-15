Advertisement

Man assaulted by five men and shot in western Kearney

(WAVE 3 News)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Kearney Police responded to the area of the 800 block of W. 27th Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a report of possible gunshots.

A short time later, KPD Officers received a call from C.H.I. Good Samaritan Hospital that a 20-year-old male subject had presented to the emergency department with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Preliminary information indicates that the victim was walking around the 800 block of W. 27th Street, when he was approached by five black male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored four door car, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects.

During this disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim one time in the lower leg. Witnesses report that following the shooting, the suspects departed southbound on 9th Avenue in a light colored 4-door car.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, please contact Investigator Boyd Weller (308) 233-5225, Kearney Police at (308) 237-2104, Crimestoppers at (308) 237-3424, See Something Send Something App, or by using the P2C website https://kearneybuffalocountyne.policetocitizen.com.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
UPDATE: Subject's name released in Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting
Beth Guevara tore her ACL, lost her senior season, was medically disqualified from the Air...
Lincoln East senior medically disqualified from Air Force Academy, still wants to serve
Teenager Josie Jones got her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Kids 12-15 showed up to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to get COVID-19 vaccines
Joe Acker’s two-run, seventh-inning single broke a 5-5 tie, as Nebraska rallied to remain in...
Nebraska takes game 2 against Northwestern, Sunday’s came canceled

Latest News

Highlights: H.S. State Soccer: Semifinals
Highlights: H.S. State Soccer: Semifinals
Highlights: H.S. State Baseball- opening round
Highlights: H.S. State Baseball- opening round
Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with areas of clouds and rain across the state. Look for...
Sunday Forecast: Periods of rain with cooler weather to finish the weekend
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Joe Acker’s two-run, seventh-inning single broke a 5-5 tie, as Nebraska rallied to remain in...
Nebraska takes game 2 against Northwestern, Sunday’s came canceled