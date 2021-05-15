Man assaulted by five men and shot in western Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Kearney Police responded to the area of the 800 block of W. 27th Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a report of possible gunshots.

A short time later, KPD Officers received a call from C.H.I. Good Samaritan Hospital that a 20-year-old male subject had presented to the emergency department with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Preliminary information indicates that the victim was walking around the 800 block of W. 27th Street, when he was approached by five black male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored four door car, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects.

During this disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim one time in the lower leg. Witnesses report that following the shooting, the suspects departed southbound on 9th Avenue in a light colored 4-door car.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, please contact Investigator Boyd Weller (308) 233-5225, Kearney Police at (308) 237-2104, Crimestoppers at (308) 237-3424, See Something Send Something App, or by using the P2C website https://kearneybuffalocountyne.policetocitizen.com.

