Nebraska takes game 2 against Northwestern, Sunday’s came canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Joe Acker’s two-run, seventh-inning single broke a 5-5 tie, as Nebraska rallied to remain in first place in the Big Ten with an 11-5 win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon.

The Huskers (25-11) trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but erupted for nine runs over the final two frames as part of a 16-hit attack against the Wildcats (12-18). Nebraska’s first four hitters reached to open the seventh, including a run-scoring single by Luke Roskam and a RBI double from Max Anderson to chase Wildcat reliever Jack Pagliarini and make it a one-run game. Logan Foster then tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

NU eventually loaded the bases on a couple of hit batters from reliever Anthony Alepra before Acker lined a 2-1 pitch into right to push across a pair of runs and five the Huskers their first lead of the game. Nebraska would tack on another run in the inning, as Griffin Everitt scored on a wild pitch

.Acker went 3-for-6 with two RBI, while Anderson went 4-for-5 and scored twice for the Huskers, who completed the weekend sweep, as Sunday’s series finale was canceled due to health and safety concerns.Nebraska tacked on three more runs in the eighth, including a solo homer from Roskam, who went 2-for-3 with a two RBI, and an RBI single from Griffin Everitt.Max Schreiber (2-2) fanned four in 2.1 innings of relief for the win, while Jake Bunz retired all six hitters he faced in picking up his first save.

Northwestern jumped out to an early 3-0 lead against Chance Hroch, scoring twice in the second and getting an unearned run one inning later. In the second, David Dunn doubled to open the frame and came home on a Leo Kaplan RBI single. The Wildcats squeezed home its second run as Jay Beshears plated Kaplan. In the third, Shawn Goosenberg opened the inning with a double before stealing third and coming home on a Husker throwing error.

Wildcat starter Hank Christie, making his first start of the year, kept the Huskers off the scoreboard until the fifth, when Acker doubled and came home on Spencer Schwellenbach’s fifth homer of the year to make it 3-2.

The visitors would use the long ball against Schreiber, getting solo homers from Charlie Bourbon in the sixth and Anthony Calarco in the seventh to take a 5-2 lead before the Huskers rallied against the Wildcats’ bullpen.The Huskers will be in action next weekend, traveling to Bloomington, Ind., for a four-game pod with the Hoosiers and Ohio State. NU will open the pod on Friday, May 21, against the host Hoosiers with first pitch set for 7 p.m. (central).

Sunday’s Baseball Game Canceled

Sunday’s Nebraska vs. Northwestern baseball game at Hawks Field has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Northwestern program. The decision to cancel was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.

Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday’s canceled game will a credit card with automatically receive a refund to the original purchasing credit card for the ticket.

Fans who bought tickets for Sunday’s game with cash at Haymarket Park can return their tickets to the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office to receive a refund. The ticket office is open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday - Friday.

The Huskers will be back in action next weekend in Bloomington, Ind., for a pair of games against both Indiana and Ohio State.

