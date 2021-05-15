Advertisement

NSP investigating Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont Police Department.(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont Police Department.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon, at approximately 3:25 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a male subject with a weapon threatening harm to himself. Preliminary investigation shows that the subject exited a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue in Fremont with a firearm. The subject fired at least one shot, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.

The subject was transported to Fremont Methodist Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the subject, a 33-year-old male, from Fremont, is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead investigating agency in the incident. Nebraska State Statute requires a grand jury to convene for any in-custody death.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: ATM door ripped open, money stolen by suspects
Another inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Correctional Center
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten standings.
Huskers reclaim conference lead following 12-2 win over Northwestern
Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April
Nebraska drops opener at Northwestern
Cheyenne Ackman grew up in Nehawka about 40 miles east of Lincoln on a farm. She played...
Nebraska woman competing with USA All-Star tackle football team in Costa Rica