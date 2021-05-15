NSP investigating Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting

FREMONT, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont Police Department.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon, at approximately 3:25 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a male subject with a weapon threatening harm to himself. Preliminary investigation shows that the subject exited a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue in Fremont with a firearm. The subject fired at least one shot, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.

The subject was transported to Fremont Methodist Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the subject, a 33-year-old male, from Fremont, is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead investigating agency in the incident. Nebraska State Statute requires a grand jury to convene for any in-custody death.

