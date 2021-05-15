State Baseball: Highlights & Scores (Sat, May 15)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State Baseball: Highlights & Scores (Sat, May 15)
Class A First Round:
Final:
#1 Millard South 2, #8 Columbus 1.
#2 Bellevue West 1, #7 Archbishop Bergan 0.
Scheduled:
#3 Lincoln East 8, vs. #6 Lincoln Southwest 1
#4 Papillion- La Vista South 2, vs #5 Millard West 6
Class B First Round:
Final:
#1 Hastings 1, #8 Beatrice 3.
#4 Elkhorn 2, vs. #5 Ralston 3
#3 Omaha Skutt Catholic 14, vs. #6 Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4
#3 Norris 3, #7 Bennington 2 (9 inn.)
