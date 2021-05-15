Advertisement

State Baseball: Highlights & Scores (Sat, May 15)

By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State Baseball: Highlights & Scores (Sat, May 15)

Class A First Round:

Final:

#1 Millard South 2, #8 Columbus 1.

#2 Bellevue West 1, #7 Archbishop Bergan 0.

Scheduled:

#3 Lincoln East 8, vs. #6 Lincoln Southwest 1

#4 Papillion- La Vista South 2, vs #5 Millard West 6

Class B First Round:

Final:

#1 Hastings 1, #8 Beatrice 3.

#4 Elkhorn 2, vs. #5 Ralston 3

#3 Omaha Skutt Catholic 14, vs. #6 Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4

#3 Norris 3, #7 Bennington 2 (9 inn.)

