Sunday Forecast: Periods of rain with cooler weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keep the umbrella handy as we finish the weekend as periods of rain are expected throughout most of the day on Sunday for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Severe storms aren’t expected and the threat for any flash flooding is low, so it appears a good soaking rain will be on tap as we finish the weekend.

Gulf moisture is expected to continue surge northward as we head into the day on Sunday and combine that with a stalled out frontal boundary that will try and lift north into the area and we are expecting showers and thunderstorms to spread across parts of central and eastern Nebraska overnight and into early Sunday morning. Periods of off and on rain are then expected throughout most of the day on Sunday with some isolated thunderstorms also possible at times. For the most part, we’re expected periods of light to moderate rain, but those areas that see a thunderstorm overhead could see some heavy rain at times. Chances for rain will decrease by late Sunday, but won’t go away as we head into early next week as off and on rain chances will headline the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Severe storms aren’t expected across eastern Nebraska on Sunday with showers and storms expected through the day. Parts of western and southwestern Nebraska though will continue to see a low end severe weather threat with a marginal risk for severe storms in place for Saturday evening and again for the day on Sunday.

Total rainfall amounts for eastern Nebraska are expected to generally sit between 0.50″ to 1.00″ with lighter amounts for central and western Nebraska. Some models though do indicate more widespread heavy rain across the area with rainfall amounts between 1.00″ and 2.00″ possible in some spots, so we can’t rule out some localized heavy rain and possibly some localized flash flooding. That being said, the flash flood threat is low for the day on Sunday.

Over the course of the next week, an upper level low will slowly move across the area and will keep sending pieces of energy through the area which will keep daily chances for rain in the forecast. Combine that with gulf moisture surging northward over the next week and rainfall amounts could pile up pretty quickly, though it appears the areas that will see the heaviest rainfall should stay to our south across the southern Plains with Nebraska on the northern edge of the heaviest expected rainfall for the next week.

Temperatures will be cooler thanks to clouds and rain on Sunday with highs for most of the coverage area in the mid to upper 60s with east winds at around 5 to 15 MPH.

As mentioned above, rain chances will dominate the forecast over the next week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. The good news appears to be that the severe weather threat remains quite low over the next week. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 70s through the first half of the week with temperatures into the lower 80s expected by late next week and into next weekend.

