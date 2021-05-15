Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beth Guevara tore her ACL, lost her senior season, was medically disqualified from the Air...
Lincoln East senior medically disqualified from Air Force Academy, still wants to serve
Eduardo B. Flores mugshot
LPD: Stranger digging through trash sexually assaults woman in her home
Lars A Craig mugshot
Lincoln Police arrest man with stolen gun and suspended license
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
NSP investigating Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building with AP, other media
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
A seventh grader from Ossining, New York is being credited for using the Heimlich maneuver to...
Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog
A seventh grader from Ossining, New York is being credited for using the Heimlich maneuver to...
Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog
Two dead after explosion at Kerr Dam in Mayes County. (Source: KOKI via CNN Newsource)
2 contractors dead after explosion at Kerr Dam