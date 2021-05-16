Advertisement

Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.

Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when actively eating and drinking.

SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination, but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
UPDATE: Subject's name released in Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting
Man assaulted by five men and shot in western Kearney
Joe Acker’s two-run, seventh-inning single broke a 5-5 tie, as Nebraska rallied to remain in...
Nebraska takes game 2 against Northwestern, Sunday’s came canceled
Beth Guevara tore her ACL, lost her senior season, was medically disqualified from the Air...
Lincoln East senior medically disqualified from Air Force Academy, still wants to serve
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Latest News

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci says pandemic exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’
Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas,...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Crash on 44th and Cornhusker Highway leaves one in critical condition