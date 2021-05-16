LPD responds to gunfire in east Lincoln
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to gunfire at a business near the 2200 Block of N. Cotner Boulevard at around 3:34 a.m. on Sunday.
According to officials, a private party at a business had gotten out of control, resulting in a fight in the parking lot. During the fight, two different guns were fired a total of eight times.
No injuries or damages were caused due to the incident. This incident is still under investigation.
