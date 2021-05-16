Monday Forecast: More clouds, areas of fog, and scattered showers to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast remains largely unchanged as we head into the new work week as off and on rain chances will continue to dominate the forecast this week with our active weather pattern. The good news is that while rain chances are expected everyday this week, very few - if any - of those days look to be a washout. Also, the threat for severe weather continues be fairly low - somewhat unusual for mid to late May.

Scattered showers and drizzle with areas of fog - potentially dense at times - will continue across the area through Sunday evening and as we head into the day on Monday. There is a low-end threat for any strong to severe storms this evening, but it can’t be ruled out. The best chance for any stronger storms looks to be across southern Nebraska and into Kansas where there is a marginal risk for severe weather.

If you’re headed out early on Monday, make sure to give yourself a little extra time as some patchy dense fog will be possible across parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska. Everything remains fairly stationary into the day on Monday with a stalled out warm front just to our south and an upper level trough parked over the area. This will keep intermittent showers with perhaps an isolated t’storm in the forecast for the day on Monday with showers moving from east to west across the area with easterly and northeasterly winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

Skies should remain mostly cloudy to cloudy for Monday with areas of fog and scattered showers with isolated t'storms through the day. (KOLN)

Rainfall amounts on Monday should remain fairly light - generally under 0.25″ for most locations. There could be some locally higher amounts for those areas that might see an isolated thunderstorm. While rainfall amounts should be fairly light each day, over the course of the next week they could pile up - and again with an overall fairly low threat for severe weather - it looks like much of the area could see some good spring rain over the next week. Total forecast rainfall amounts over the next 7 days could range between 1.00″ to 1.50″ for parts of southern and southeastern Nebraska, with lighter amounts expected further north and west.

With chances for rain everyday over the next week, most of the state looks to pick up some beneficial spring rain over the next week. (KOLN)

With clouds, fog, and scattered rain throughout the day on Monday, temperatures are forecast to remain a bit below average for most locations with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s for most of the area.

Temperatures should remain a few degrees below average with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s for most. (KOLN)

Temperatures should gradually warm through the upcoming week with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Morning lows also should be quite mild, generally in the low to mid 60s for much of the next week. That being said, daily chances for rain will headline the 7 day forecast. Again, it may “read” wetter than it looks, but no one day this week looks like a washout.

Rain chances continue on and off over the next week with temperatures gradually warming into the 70s and low 80s. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.