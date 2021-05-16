Crash on 44th and Cornhusker Highway leaves one in critical condition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash on 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Sunday at around 3:12 a.m.

According to LPD, a 23-year-old man was changing lanes at a high rate of speed when his car left the roadway and rolled multiple times. The individual was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The man was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

This crash is still under investigation.

