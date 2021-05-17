Active weather pattern this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain chances remain in the forecast throughout the week thanks to an active weather pattern. With occasional upper level disturbances and troughs moving through the region, showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on any day. Temperatures should gradually warm up through the week so by the second half there could be a streak of above average highs.

Today will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle this morning. Scattered showers are possible much of the day with a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High temperatures look to be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Below average high temperatures expected this afternoon. (KOLN)

Tuesday could be similar to today with fog and drizzle in the morning. The chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms looks a little better, especially in the afternoon and early evening. At this time, widespread severe weather is not anticipated for today or Tuesday, but an isolated severe thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out.

The best chance of showers and thunderstorms looks to be Wednesday as upper level low moves out of the Rockies and crosses the Plains. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in part of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out.

Part of the area is in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday. This means isolated severe storms are possible. (KOLN)

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for the second half of the week. It looks like this areas could be caught between a high pressure ridge to the east and a trough to the west. The ridge may edge just far enough west that above average temperatures return for the second of the week. For now, highs looks to be in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday through Sunday.

The weather pattern will be active this week with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. (KOLN)

