Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A...
Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice” in the fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
LPD responds to gunfire in east Lincoln
Crash on 44th and Cornhusker Highway leaves one in critical condition
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Ticket Giveaway
Traffic delays expected for girder transportation

Latest News

An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show
Jason Bryant is facing two felony charges in connection to a robbery last July in Kearney.
North Platte man arrested for 2020 Kearney robbery
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Biden expresses ‘support’ for cease-fire in Netanyahu call
WH
President Biden to visit Michigan Ford facility