Advertisement

Encouraging Nebraska high-schoolers to vaccinate against COVID-19

((Source: Pixabay))
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state government and health department officials were at the Douglas County Health Department on Monday to encourage high school students to vaccinate against COVID-19 as they graduate.

Ricketts was joined by Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan; Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith; Dr. Sharon Stoolman, a pediatric specialist at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center; and DCHD Director Dr. Adi Pour.

The governor said he opposed making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory under any circumstances at this time. But if parents are comfortable with getting their children vaccinated, he encouraged them to do so especially ahead of any summer activities.

Watch Monday’s news conference

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
UPDATE: Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
LPD responds to gunfire in east Lincoln
Crash on 44th and Cornhusker Highway leaves one in critical condition
Man assaulted by five men and shot in western Kearney
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
UPDATE: Subject's name released in Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting

Latest News

People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games
India's daily COVID-19 cases below 300,000 for the first time in 25 days.
Glimmer of hope seen in India, but virus crisis not over yet
India's daily COVID-19 cases below 300,000 for the first time in 25 days.
India: Daily COVID cases below 300,000 for first time