Encouraging Nebraska high-schoolers to vaccinate against COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state government and health department officials were at the Douglas County Health Department on Monday to encourage high school students to vaccinate against COVID-19 as they graduate.

Ricketts was joined by Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan; Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith; Dr. Sharon Stoolman, a pediatric specialist at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center; and DCHD Director Dr. Adi Pour.

The governor said he opposed making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory under any circumstances at this time. But if parents are comfortable with getting their children vaccinated, he encouraged them to do so especially ahead of any summer activities.

