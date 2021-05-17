Advertisement

Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.(Source: Cobb County Animal Services)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire...

Posted by Cobb County Animal Services on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
UPDATE: Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
LPD responds to gunfire in east Lincoln
Crash on 44th and Cornhusker Highway leaves one in critical condition
Man assaulted by five men and shot in western Kearney
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
UPDATE: Subject's name released in Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
Families with children will be getting some money from the Biden administration starting July.
White House press sec.: Tax credits to help with child poverty gap
This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses