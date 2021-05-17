Advertisement

Grand Island woman badly beaten, set on fire and stabbed by husband

A Grand Island man was arrested on 1st and degree domestic assault charges.
A Grand Island man was arrested on 1st and degree domestic assault charges.
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is behind bars after police say he brutally attacked his wife.

According to police, the incident happened at the couple’s home roughly three weeks ago.

Police said the woman told police that during an altercation, Giannini Cervantes, 39, of Grand Island poured alcohol on his wife’s leg, then set it on fire and stabbed her in the leg. The woman said Cervantes also punched her in the face multiple times during a later event causing visible injuries that she still had upon police arrival.

According to Captain Jim Duering, the woman was assaulted roughly three weeks ago but came forward over the weekend when she felt like it was safe to finally do so.

“Cervantes started harassing her at her work and when other people saw what was going on they were able to intervene in the situation,” said Duering.

The victim went to the hospital over the weekend for further evaluation and treatment where it was also determined that she had broken ribs from an incident with Cervantes.

Cervantes was arrested for both 1st and 2nd degree domestic assault charges.

