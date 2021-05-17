Advertisement

LPD investigating break-in at Star City Shores

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a break-in at Star City Shores this weekend.

On Sunday, around 11:57 a.m., officers responded to Star City Shores, on 27th and Highway 2, for a report of a burglary.

LPD said officers spoke with an employee who said sometime between Saturday and Sunday, someone broke into the pool grounds and offices which caused $300 in damage.

According to police, the suspect(s) stole electronics, radios, clothing and food. Investigators believe the total loss to be approximately $3,400.

Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

