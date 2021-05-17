Advertisement

LPD: Man assaults Popeye’s employee; kicks, spits and headbutts officers

Corey D. Francis
Corey D. Francis(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say assaulted a restaurant employee with a chair and then kicked, spit and headbutted officers while they placed him in custody.

Around 11:56 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the Popeye’s restaurant near 27th and Superior Streets on a report of an assault.

LPD said officers made contact with a 43-year-old employee who said that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Corey D. Francis, had assaulted him.

According to police, the victim explained that Francis came into the restaurant and started punching him, then hit him in the head with a chair which caused an injury requiring staples.

Officers said Francis left the restaurant before officers arrived but they located Francis near 26th Street and Northview Road.

LPD said officers identified themselves and ordered Francis to get on the ground but he disobeyed officers’ commands, which police said required officers to deploy a taser.

After Francis was placed in custody, police said Francis started spitting on officers, kicking them in the shins and headbutting them.

LFR transported Francis to a local hospital for evaluation and while at the hospital, police said he headbutted another officer.

According to police, both officers sustained minor injuries. Police said nothing suggests narcotics were related to the incident and there’s no indication the employee and man knew each other

Francis was arrested and is facing 2nd degree assault charges, two counts of 3rd degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

