LSO deputies arrest Malcolm man following assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Malcolm man is facing strangulation and assault charges following an incident this weekend.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a man, later identified as Michael Kometscher, and a passenger were driving home when they got into an argument.

According to LSO, the car was stopped and Kometscher shook the passenger and then pushed them out of the car.

Deputies said the passenger called a 21-year-old family member, but Kometscher took away their phone, threw it on the ground and broke it, then drove home.

From there, deputies said Kometscher arrived home where the 21-year-old man was and they got into a physical fight.

Deputies said during the fight, Kometscher placed his hands around the 21-year-old man’s neck and restricted his breathing for a short time.

LSO said the men fell over the porch railing and pushed each other through a glass and screen door. Authorities said all of this happened in front of two children, a 7-year-old and 8-year-old.

LSO said after the fight ended, Kometscher jumped in his car and left the home. Deputies found him in a camper near Malcolm and arrested him on Monday.

Deputies said Kometscher was lodged for strangulation, 3rd degree assault and he was cited for 3rd degree assault, criminal mischief and misdemeanor child abuse.

LSO said they believe alcohol was a factor in this situation.

