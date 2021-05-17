Advertisement

LSO: Man threatens to kill shopper at Russ’s Market in Waverly

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing charges after threatening to kill a woman at Russ’s Market.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were called out to Russ’s Market, off Cornhusker Highway in Waverly.

According to LSO, a man, identified as Patrick Reed, became upset with a store clerk regarding the sale of alcohol.

Deputies said another shopper tried calming Reed down, but he then called her names and threatened to kill her.

LSO said while Reed was threatening the shopper, he made a movement to his pocket indicating that he had a gun but deputies said no gun was displayed. Deputies said the shopper was scared for her safety.

According to deputies, they located Reed in nearby park and took him into custody.

Reed was cited and lodged for terroristic threats and no weapon was discovered.

