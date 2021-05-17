Man arrested for indecent exposure outside Walgreens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following an indecent exposure incident outside of Walgreens.

According to police, on Thursday around 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Five Below, a store for teens and tweens, on 48th Street.

LPD said a woman walked by a man’s car and said it appeared he was touching himself.

Officers said they did make contact with him, but at the time there was no cause to arrest him. However based on his description, along with the car’s description, officers were able to link him to another case.

A day before that incident, on Wednesday around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the Walgreens on 17th and South Streets.

LPD said a 21-year-old woman saw a man had his phone on the dashboard of his car and was watching pornography. The woman told police she saw the man touching himself.

Officers said the man in both cases is Travis L. Durant of Lincoln. He was cited for indecent exposure.

