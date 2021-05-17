More than $12.6M in federal grants awarded to support Nebraska’s aviation system

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.

Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer applauded the awards to Nebraska airports saying, “Nebraska’s has a diverse transportation system, including many locally owned airports throughout our state. These vital pieces of our transportation network greatly impact the economic health and quality of life for those who use them in addition to influencing the overall state. NDOT looks forward to implementing these grants where they can be of benefit to our local aviation partners.”

Grant projects funded through the AIP promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports. Ann Richart, Director of Aeronautics for Nebraska, explained “AIP grants are vital to the health of Nebraska airports. We appreciate the support and partnership we receive from the FAA in maintaining our portion of the National Airspace System.”

The AIP receives approximately $3.2 billion in congressional funding each year. The FAA will award more than 1,500 grants this year. A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airport recipients is maintained on the FAA website.

