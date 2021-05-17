Advertisement

NDCS is welcoming volunteers and visitors back

NDCS is welcoming volunteers and visitors back
NDCS is welcoming volunteers and visitors back(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, it hasn’t had a single COVID-19 case inside the prisons for several weeks.

This led them to loosen restrictions, including welcoming volunteers and visitors back start the week of May 17.

Prison volunteer, Fran Kaye, said, “They’re my guys. iIget to go back and my women at York. I really miss working with the folks there.”

Kaye has volunteered at the prisons since the 90′s. She got her start specifically working with Native American prisoners.

“I started doing projects for them,” Kaye said. " I worked with them with writing. I worked with them in bringing in Native American writers and history and stuff like that.”

In the early 2000′s, she also started volunteering at the women’s prison in York after hearing there were a lack of programs there.

She along with other volunteers work on reading and writing with the inmates. They’re also creating their own play.

Volunteer Paul Feilmann, “The guys were really working on that. that’s one of the big projects we were working on when I was in last time.”

NDCS said in a statement starting Friday friends and family will be welcomed back and each inmate can have up to 3 guests.

Although the volunteers may not be visiting someone specific, some say it’s the best two hours of their day.

Rex Walton, who volunteered at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, said, “I learn a lot more from them than I think they learn from me. They are committed. They help each other; they help each other edit and write.”

Walton said getting volunteers and visitors inside prisons is one of the biggest things they need right now.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes said masking is still required inside prisons and people are asked to maintain 3 feet of social distancing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont...
UPDATE: Subject's name released in Fremont Police Officer-involved shooting
LPD responds to gunfire in east Lincoln
Crash on 44th and Cornhusker Highway leaves one in critical condition
Man assaulted by five men and shot in western Kearney
Joe Acker’s two-run, seventh-inning single broke a 5-5 tie, as Nebraska rallied to remain in...
Nebraska takes game 2 against Northwestern, Sunday’s came canceled

Latest News

Skies should remain mostly cloudy to cloudy for Monday with areas of fog and scattered showers...
Monday Forecast: More clouds, areas of fog, and scattered showers to start the week
Shaved Ice food truck is coming to Lincoln
Shaved ice food truck is coming to Lincoln
UPDATE: Father of children found dead in Bellevue home arrested in California
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County