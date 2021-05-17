Advertisement

Neighbors hear pops during BBQ; woman’s hand injured possibly from gunfire

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking at a case where a woman’s hand was injured possibly as a result of gunfire in area.

Around 9:39 p.m. on Friday, LPD officers were dispatched to an area of N 43rd Street and Baldwin Avenue on a report of a weapons discharge.

LPD said officers spoke with a 23-year-old woman, who said she’d been attending a barbecue with friends and neighbors when they heard a number of pops. Officers said that the victim explained she felt something graze her right hand and discovered a small cut approximately 1/8th-inch long on her index finger.

Officers canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses who also thought they heard gunshots.

Police said they found a single shell casing in the area.

According to police, there’s nothing to suggest anyone at the barbecue was a target of violence.

Investigators are working to see if something else was going on in area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

