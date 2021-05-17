Norris girls soccer team advances to State Finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Norris girls soccer team advanced to the Class B Finals for the first time in school history on Monday.

The Titans defeated Omaha Duchesne 4-2 on a rainy morning at Morrison Stadium.

Molly Ramsey scored a pair of goals for Norris and the team improved its record to 20-0. Ramsey’s go-ahead score broke a 2-2 tie in the 71st minute.

Fans cheering. Players hugging. And a coach shouting "We get to practice tomorrow!!!"



Pretty good celebration scene at Morrison Stadium as @norris_soccer advances to the Class B Championship. pic.twitter.com/CgD1CHqFBM — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 17, 2021

Molly Ramsey (@molly_ramsey5) scored 2 goals in the final 9 minutes of Norris' semifinal win. Here's a field-level look at the slick-footed senior's scores.



Ramsey, by the way, planned on competing in track-and-field last spring. Was talked into playing soccer in 2021. pic.twitter.com/2fEni8SdX3 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 17, 2021

