Norris girls soccer team advances to State Finals

The Norris girls soccer team celebrates making it to the Class B Finals for the first time in school history.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Norris girls soccer team advanced to the Class B Finals for the first time in school history on Monday.

The Titans defeated Omaha Duchesne 4-2 on a rainy morning at Morrison Stadium.

Molly Ramsey scored a pair of goals for Norris and the team improved its record to 20-0. Ramsey’s go-ahead score broke a 2-2 tie in the 71st minute.

